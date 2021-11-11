Gabigol speaks up after meeting Carol Portaluppi

Credit: Reproduction

Despite the early morning record, the meeting between Gabigol and Carol Portaluppi did not go unnoticed by internet users. A few hours later, the publication was eventually deleted, but the situation had repercussions among Flamengo fans. Going public, the attacker denied any kind of relationship with the daughter of Renato Gaúcho, claiming that the occasion was based on a simple meeting of friends.

“Nothing is happening… And when it happens with someone, everyone will know, as they always did. A photo among friends and nothing else”, he wrote.

Also, Gabigol joked about the comments with her moment alongside Carol Portaluppi. That’s because the influencer attracts a great deal of engagement on social networks, which is why the name of shirt 9 was commented on by profiles that follow the lives of the famous.

“Gabigol commenting on gossip pages is the pinnacle”, wrote an Internet user.

“For you to see the moment”, replied the athlete.

For you see the moment 😂😩 https://t.co/U6UhY56J6W — Gabi (@gabigol) November 10, 2021

Out of breath, Carol Portaluppi reported that she has been suffering from the pressure experienced by her father at Flamengo. After the tie against Chapecoense, Renato Gaúcho was the target of a series of criticisms because of the football presented by the team on the field.

“I’m asking for empathy, really. There are times when it seems like it won’t work anymore. That I can’t take it. It’s very exhausting, tiring. Too much pressure to deal with so many people pointing, saying things that hurt. Most of the time it’s not my fault. I have feelings, and it makes me very sad to see so much here on the internet”, he stated.

