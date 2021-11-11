Game SteamWorld Dig 2 is free on Steam

It will be available for redemption until 4:00 pm today (11)

Run! Steam is making the game available for free. SteamWorld Dig 2, developed and published by Image & Form Games, is redeemable in the steam, but the benefit is only available until 4 pm today (11). To do this, just look for the game in the app. steam or redeem directly from the service’s website by clicking here. After adding the game to your account you will have the game forever.

SteamWorld Dig 2 is a 2D action-adventure platformer that was released in 2017 and is the sequel to SteamWorld Dig, the company also launched the title SteamWorld Quest: Hand of Gilgamech in 2019.

Check below all system requirements to run SteamWorld Dig 2:

MINIMUM REQUIREMENTS:

Operating System: Windows 7 or higher / macOS / Steam OS

Processor: 2 GHz, SSE2 support

Memory: 1024 MB RAM

Graphics card: OpenGL 2.1-compatible, 512MB video memory / Intel HD 4600 or higher.

Disk space: Requires 350 MB of free space



– Continues after advertising –

RECOMMENDED REQUIREMENTS:

Operating System: Windows 7 or higher / macOS / Steam OS

Processor: 2GHz dual-core

Memory: 1024 MB RAM

Graphics card: Geforce GTX 660 / Radeon 7870 or better.

Disk space: Requires 350 MB of free space

Check out the items from the different collector’s editions of Elden Ring

Even full-size helmets have



The game is very light and works on computers with Windows, macOS and SteamOS, a 2 GHz processor and 1 GB of RAM memory are enough to get a minimal experience in SteamWorld Dig 2. To those who want a better quality of gaming, a NVIDIA GeForce GTX 660 or a AMD Radeon 7870 will already deliver a good experience.



– Continues after advertising –

And you, have you ever played a game from the SteamWorld Dig franchise or are you going to take this opportunity to try it out for the first time? Participate in the comments with your opinion!

…..

Are you thinking of buying a product online? Discover the Adrenaline Save Extension for Google Chrome. It is free and offers you price comparisons in the main stores and coupons so you can always buy at the best price. Download now.

Source: Steam