Game will be removed from digital stores and servers will be closed

Bamdai Namco announced that jump force, your fighting game with several of the characters from franchises from Shonen Jump like Dragon Ball, One Piece and Naruto, will be removed from digital stores and early next year, with online servers shutting down six months later.

Offline content will still remain available to everyone who has purchased the game, as will all DLCs, but everything else, whether it’s the online store or matches with friends made online, will be removed.

The announcement was made by Bamdai Namco US on twitter, also revealing the specific dates of those moments. The game will no longer be sold digitally on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC from February 7, 2022, while the servers will close on August 24, 2022.

Online servers will go down on 8/24/2022 but all single-player functions will be playable locally. For more info: https://t.co/5PzYZtlYkK Thank you all once again for your support. We look forward to seeing you enjoy our other games. — Bandai Namco US (@BandaiNamcoUS) November 10, 2021

jump force was released in early 2019, but never managed to become a big enough fighting game to build a loyal player base, even though it was the second largest game in North America in its month of release. According to the review aggregator, Metacritic, the game received “mixed and medium” ratings.

