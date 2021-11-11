Gas stations burn down in the West Zone; police investigates actions of militiamen | Rio de Janeiro

Two gas stations were set on fire on Avenida Brasil in the early hours of this Thursday (11), near Santa Cruz, near the junction with Rio-Santos (BR-101).
In a statement, the Civil Police of RJ informed that investigations are underway in the 36th DP (Santa Cruz). “The agents are collecting images from security cameras, which will be analyzed, and are carrying out steps to clarify the facts,” he said.
Residents of the area claim that the region is the target of disputes between criminals.
Firefighters from three quarters – Santa Cruz, Sepetiba and Campo Grande – were activated to contain the flames. They were called at 2:40 am.
One of the posts had a plastic ceiling that could not withstand the heat of the flames. The convenience store was also destroyed.
The posts are about a kilometer apart. The other post only had the store burned down.
According to the Military Police, agents from the 27th Battalion (Santa Cruz) and the Police Battalion on Express Ways (BPVE) are intensifying their policing on Avenida Brasil, near Santa Cruz.
