Germans arrested in Paraguay for ‘film crime’ – News

Three German residents of Paraguay were detained by the police between yesterday and today (10) as suspected of having murdered a musician, luthier (craftsman who manufactures and repairs musical instruments) and anthropologist, also German, and his daughter, on October 22, in a municipality near the capital, Asuncion.

“German citizens Volker Grannass, 58, Yves Asriel Spartacus Steinmetz, 60, and Stephen Jorg Messing Darchinger, 51, are being held as suspects,” Commissioner Hugo Grance, head of police investigations, told AFP.

The bodies of Bernard Raymond von Bredow, 62, and that of his daughter, Lorena Lydia von Bredow, 14, were found at their home in Areguá, 14 kilometers from the Paraguayan capital.

Von Bredow was found lying on a table with a gunshot wound to the back of the head and signs of being tortured. His daughter was in the bathtub, killed by a gunshot wound to the abdomen.

The prosecutor in charge told reporters that messages found on a suspect’s cell phone indicated the theft of Stradivarius violins, instruments that could be worth up to US$16 million (almost R$88 million) each.

“It looks like a movie story,” said prosecutor Lorena Ledesma, who said she was surprised by the consequences of the case.

“To commit this crime, to kill so brutally, only people who knew the victims. We found a lot of evidence,” explained the representative of the Paraguayan Public Ministry.

In addition to being an anthropologist, von Bredow repaired musical instruments and was considered in Europe to be one of the few people capable of restoring ancient objects without losing their value.

He was a specialist in violins made by the Italian luthier Antonio Stradivari (1644-1737).

Ledesma said he was not sure how many of these instruments were in the possession of the murdered luthier, but he said the motive for the crime “was the search for certificates of authenticity” that the victim might have in his house and that the thieves needed to sell the violins. .

four seized violins

Police chief Grance told AFP that, in the raid on Volker Grannas’s home, “four old violins were seized, presumably from the victim”, as well as 12 long guns and 4 short guns. [revólveres e pistolas]”. One of the weapons was the same caliber as the one used in the crime.

The musical instruments appear to be very old, possibly the relics that were in the luthier’s house.

At the home of Stephen Jorg Messing Darchinger, who also has a Chilean passport, a .38 caliber revolver was found, the same used in the crime, among other evidence.

“We believe that on the day of his death [Bredow], the assassins were looking for certificates of authenticity. They already had the violins, but the certificates were missing”, explains the researcher.

The representative of the Public Ministry forwarded the case reports to Interpol to obtain international criminal files on the suspects.