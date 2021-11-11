Germany has more than 50,000 cases of Covid-19 for the first time since the start of the pandemic

Vaccination rate in the country has been stagnant for some weeks; only 67.3% of the German population completed the vaccination schedule

John Macdougall/Pool via REUTERS With stagnant vaccination, Germany sees increase in the number of Covid-19 cases



THE Germany registered 50,196 cases of Covid-19 this Thursday, 12. It is the first time that the country registers more than 50 thousand infections by the disease in 24 hours since the beginning of the pandemic, according to the Robert Koch Institute (RKI), the country’s epidemiology agency. There were 235 deaths, 70 deaths more than what was disclosed in the previous balance. the chancellor Angela Merkel he used his social networks to reinforce that as long as the vaccine population rate is below 75%, the number of cases will not stop increasing. “Unfortunately, I have to say that our vaccination rate is not high enough to prevent the rapid spread of the virus,” he began.

“The RKI had stated that any population vaccination rate below 75% would be linked to exponential growth. [dos casos], with too high occupancy of the ICU beds”, said Merkel. For her, in addition to increasing the rate of people vaccinated with both doses, the solution is to focus on the booster dose for the population at risk and monitor the need to apply new restrictive measures in cities. According to information from EFE, the vaccination rate has been stagnant for some weeks. Only 67.3% of the German population completed the vaccination schedule. About 30% of the country’s citizens have not even been immunized against Covid-19.