Germany has the highest number of daily cases in the whole pandemic | German Politics, Economy and Society News | DW

Germany reported this Wednesday (11/10) the highest number of daily cases of covid-19 since the start of the pandemic, and one of the country’s leading virologists warned that at least 100,000 more people could die from the disease.

39,676 infections were recorded in 24 hours, according to the Roberto Koch Institute (RKI), the German agency for disease prevention and control. The brand surpassed the record of 37,120 cases reported last Friday and nearly doubled from the 20,398 registered a week ago.

The seven-day incidence rate, used to measure the state of the pandemic in the country, broke a new record for the third consecutive day, standing at 232.1. The rate indicates the number of new cases of covid-19 per 100,000 inhabitants in the last week. On Monday, the number had risen above 200 for the first time, in 201.1, and rose to 213.7 on Tuesday.

“Emergency situation”

“We have a real emergency situation right now,” said virologist Christian Drosten, head of virology at Berlin’s Charité hospital, referring to the situation in many ICUs across the country. “We have to do something now.”

Government officials have repeatedly stated that they do not intend to impose lockdowns and instead have urged the population to be vaccinated against covid-19.

So far, 67.3% of the population has been fully vaccinated, according to RKI data. Unlike other European countries, the government has refused to make vaccination mandatory for certain professions.

Last week, German Health Minister Jens Spahn said that the country has already entered the fourth wave of the covid-19 pandemic and that, at the moment, the country is experiencing a “pandemic of the unvaccinated”.

A recent survey has heightened these concerns by revealing that 65% of unvaccinated people do not plan to receive the coronavirus vaccine in the next two months. Another 23% said they “probably won’t”. Only 2% said they plan to get the vaccine, but they still haven’t got it.

“We are in a bad situation: we have 15 million people who could have been and who would need to be vaccinated,” Drosten said in a podcast on the NDR broadcaster. According to the virologist, the solution to overcome the pandemic is clear: “close the vaccination gaps” .

Drosten warned that if there is no progress on vaccination, Germany must prepare for at least 100,000 additional deaths per covid-19 before the situation improves again, pointing to a conservative estimate.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 96,963 have died as a result of the coronavirus in Germany.

hospitals on the edge

As with other moments of the pandemic, the country has a patchwork of regional rules. Most regions restrict access to most of the indoor spaces and events to people who have been vaccinated, recovered from covid-19 or who tested negative for the coronavirus – and this last category is now being excluded in some areas. However, the rules are often not strictly enforced.

Several hospitals have reported in recent days to be operating at their limits, with ICUs so full of patients with covid-19 that they cannot admit more people. Berlin’s Charité hospital said Tuesday it had to cancel scheduled surgeries because its staff are busy with coronaviruses. Authorities say most of these patients have not been vaccinated.

lf (DPA, AP)