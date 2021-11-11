Germany Records 50,000 Covid-19 Cases Daily, New Record Since Pandemic Starts | World

Germany registered this Thursday (11) the highest number of daily infections by Covid-19 since the beginning of the pandemic, with 50,196 new cases in 24 hours, according to the Robert Koch Health Surveillance Institute.

It is the first time that the country exceeds 50,000 cases a day. Germany has been hit by a new wave of contamination and tends to put pressure on hospitals.

The Institute reported that the number of new deaths on Thursday was 235.

Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Wednesday (10) that the rise in infections in the country, especially in October, is “dramatic”.

“The pandemic is spreading again in a spectacular way”, lamented its spokesman, asking the regional authorities, competent in health management, to take new measures to contain the expansion.

The new wave is attributed to the poor vaccination rate of the population in Germany, just under 67%.

Several particularly affected states, such as Saxony, Bavaria and recently Berlin, have introduced new restrictions for unvaccinated people.

In the capital, the unvaccinated will not have access to restaurants without open spaces, bars, gyms or hairdressers, not even with a negative test.