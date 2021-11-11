Germany registers more than 50,000 new cases of Covid for the first time in the pandemic | World

Germany registered this Thursday (11) the highest number of daily cases of Covid-19 since the beginning of the pandemic, with 50,196 new infections in 24 hours, according to the Robert Koch Health Surveillance Institute.

It is the first time that the country surpasses the mark of 50,000 cases in a single day. Before the current outbreak, the case record had been 45,333 new infections, recorded on 7 January.

The Institute also recorded 235 new deaths, still far below the record of 1,734 victims of the virus, reached on January 19, due to vaccination.

Europe has been hit by a fourth wave of Covid-19 that is starting to put pressure on hospitals in several countries, including Germany.

Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Wednesday (10) that the rise in infections in the country, especially in October, is “dramatic”.

“The pandemic is spreading again in a spectacular way”, lamented its spokesman, asking the regional authorities, competent in health management, to take new measures to contain the expansion.

The new wave is attributed to the poor vaccination rate of the population in Germany, just under 67%.

Several particularly affected states, such as Saxony, Bavaria and recently Berlin, have introduced new restrictions for unvaccinated people.

In the capital, the unvaccinated will not have access to restaurants without open spaces, bars, gyms or hairdressers, not even with a negative test.