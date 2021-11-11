Gil do Vigor talks about not punishing Sport Deliberative in case of homophobia: “It still hurts” | sport

Sport’s president guarantees a committed cast with permanence

Gil do Vigor, as he is known, did not want to go out too long, but he regretted what happened once more and said that this is a subject that “still hurts”. The former BBB participant, who is a Sport fan, also thanked the support received by the fans and players.

– I don’t want to elaborate on this subject. It’s a subject that still hurts me, makes me feel bad, I’m still very shaken. Unfortunately, I am saddened by the fact that homophobia continues to be naturalized. Thanks to the fans, to the players, but unfortunately I didn’t feel the same support from all instances, from people who need to learn. I won’t go on too long, I won’t talk too much. Anyone who knows me knows my story and why this is so painful for me – lamented Gil.

Right after the homophobic offenses, the rubro-negro athletes entered the field for the first leg of the Pernambuco Championship final, against Náutico, with personalized shirts with the name of Gil and celebrated the first goal of the match dancing the “tchaki tchaki” , which became popular on the BBB. The game ended 1 to 1.

It is worth remembering that, in addition to the decision not to punish Flávio Koury, the last meeting of the Deliberative Council ended in confusion after the club’s diversity director Gabriel Augusto was expelled from the session. He tried to participate as a listener and asked to speak, which was vetoed by the president of the Council, Pedro Lacerda.

Earlier this Wednesday afternoon, the president of Sport, Yuri Romão, used his social networks to oppose the decision of the Deliberative Council. However, the director said he would respect the “sovereignty” of the organ. Then, Sport itself, also using social networks, released a note in the same tone.

Then, it was the turn of the Deliberative Council to also publish an official note on the last meeting, which reaffirms “its total peace of mind in relation to the processing and judgment of the complaint made against the counselor Flávio Koury“. In addition, he also says he repudiates the content of the note released by the Executive Presidency.

According to the position of the Deliberative Council, the executive’s position on the matter demonstrated a “disappreciation for this collegiate and for the club’s internal rules”. Finally, he said that the conduct of the debate was used as “a platform at the service of interests that do not fit in with those of Sport Club do Recife”.