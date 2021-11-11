Gleisi clarifies PT’s position on election in Nicaragua

reproduction

In a post on her Twitter profile, the national president of the Workers’ Party (PT), federal deputy Gleisi Hoffman, clarified the party’s position on the elections in Nicaragua, held over the weekend.

The previously released note on the Nicaraguan elections “was not submitted to the party leadership”, highlights the PT president.

In the post, Gleisi states that the “PT’s position in relation to any country is one of defense of the self-determination of peoples, against external interference and respect for democracy, by the government and opposition”.

President Gleisi also reaffirms that the party’s priority is to debate the situation in the country, immersed in inflation, unemployment and hunger. “Our priority is to debate Brazil with the Brazilian people”, says Gleisi.

