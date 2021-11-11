GloboNews presenter Lilian Ribeiro talks about breast cancer

Wearing a headscarf, journalist and presenter Lilian Ribeiro opened the newspaper “GloboNews Em Pauta” on Monday (8) with a personal report: “On October 1st I was diagnosed with breast cancer. It’s difficult, isn’t it easy. I’m treating myself, taking care of myself. I started chemotherapy and I’m doing fine, according to the doctors. The presenter received the solidarity of her network colleagues – Flávia Oliveira, Gerson Camarotti, Demétrio Magnolli, André Trigueiro, Sandra Coutinho and Mônica Walvogel — and numerous messages from admirers on social media. “Thank you so much for every word of encouragement and support. In the rough seas, you gave me a wave of love”, she said on her Instagram profile.

Receive the biopsy result, on October 1st, confirming the diagnosis of breast cancer was not easy for the 37-year-old journalist. In an interview with universe, Lilian says that she was still mourning her cousin’s death, which occurred 13 days earlier, as a result of the same illness. “I lived through two mournings at the same time: the death of my cousin and the end of my life before cancer.”

Lilian with colleagues from ‘GloboNews Em Pauta’, on Monday (8) Image: Reproduction

since your cousin Tathiana Miranda was diagnosed with cancer, Lilian had the habit of self-examing her breasts. It was on one of these occasions that he discovered the disease.

I felt the presence of a lump in the right breast and ran to the doctor. Then imaging tests revealed that there are actually two nodules. There was a little one that I hadn’t been able to identify by touching.

pain and frailty

The first days after the discovery were difficult. “The diagnosis is terrible. I was very shaken. I asked myself: but why now, in this moment of so much pain and fragility in my family?”, says Lilian, whose cousin fought for five years against a cancer that started in the breast and then became spread to other regions of the body.

At that time, the presenter could not understand women sharing positive messages on social media about coping with the disease. “I kept thinking: ‘But people, what are these people talking about? At that moment, all that positivity seemed like something very far from me”. Even shaken, she went on: “If there was something I learned from my cousin, it’s that it can’t wait. You have to act quickly.”

Routine treatment includes a chemotherapy session every two weeks. “I’m in the effort to take it one day at a time. What I have to do now is chemotherapy.” The treatment made the presenter lose her hair. “They started to fall, I started to lose my head until I decided to shave everything. It was a relief”, says Lilian, who has the support of her husband, business administrator Thiago Portella, and daughter Giovana, of 5 years, to face the disease.

Honesty on camera

It is still not possible to know how the surgical intervention will be to remove the tumors. In the meantime, doctors authorized the presenter to continue working, but at a slower pace.

The return in front of the cameras took place with the headscarf and the live announcement of the disease on “GloboNews Em Pauta”. “We have to be honest with our audience. I made the program directors want to talk about it and, to my surprise, there was no problem. On the contrary, they made me feel very comfortable.” Evangelica, says she said prayers minutes before going on air.

flood of love

After the wide repercussion of the subject in the media, the presenter saw the number of followers of her Instagram profile soar: from less than 20 thousand, it jumped to more than 53,600 in just one day. Support and affection also came through Twitter, Facebook and WhatsApp.

I received hundreds of messages, many of them from people who are living in the same situation or who have already been through it. I felt very welcomed. It was a real flood of love.

In a special message to women, the presenter makes a point of highlighting the importance of performing the breast touch exam. “It’s very important, especially for younger women who aren’t old enough to have a mammogram.”

Lilian recommends that those who suspect the presence of a tumor seek a doctor as soon as possible. “Many women postpone for fear of being diagnosed with the disease. I won’t lie: the diagnosis is terrible. But being diagnosed and being able to be treated is a gift. And the faster you act, the better.”