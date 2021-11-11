Goals by Hulk and Diego Costa give Atlético-MG international highlights | athletic-mg

And the Rooster? The Rooster won. The 3-0 victory against Corinthians brought Atlético-MG closer to the title and consolidated the club in the leadership of the Brazilian Championship. With good performances by Hulk and Diego Costa, the result of the game was highlighted in the international press.

O Bleacher Report, English account that has more than 3.7 million followers, highlighted the goals of the duo alvinegra. In the post, they also point out that together the attackers combined to nine goals in the last seven games they were on the field.

In Spain, the country where Diego Costa stood out with the Atlético de Madrid shirt, the two major local newspapers highlighted the Hispanic-Brazilian. In the Diário AS article, the headline is “Diego Costa is smiling again”, while the newspaper Marca emphasizes “Diego Costa continues scoring goals in Brazil”

Hulk had a good time at Porto, in Portugal, and the country’s newspapers also highlighted the performance of shirt 7 alvinegro. In the electronic version of the newspaper A Bola, there is an article talking about the goals scored by the athletic pair. The report highlights that it was the 13th consecutive victory for Galo in their domains.

Another Portuguese newspaper, O Jogo, emphasizes that the goals scored built the victory over Corinthians. In the Portuguese publication, it is also highlighted that Atlético have a ten-point advantage over vice-leader Palmeiras.

Yesterday’s victory guaranteed Galo, well in advance, a place in the G4 of the Brasileirão. The classification guarantees a direct place in the Copa Libertadores and, on social networks, the official account of the competition congratulated Galo for the feat.

Atlético is now starting to prepare to visit Athletico, in the Arena da Baixada. The departure is scheduled for the next 16th, at 6:30 pm.