Goiânia Bet wins BRL 18 million at Mega-Sena | Goiás

A simple bet made at a lottery in the Aeroviário sector, in Goiânia, won R$ 18 million at the Mega-Sena in the draw on Wednesday (10). There were five winning bets in total, with the others from Angical (BA), Benedito Leite (MA), João Pessoa (PB) and Borbema (SP), which also took the same amount. The total prize was R$90 million.

See the dozens drawn: 03 – 19 – 25 – 37 – 44 – 56.

Gamblers from Goiás also hit five numbers and took around R$11,000 at Quina. The lucky ones are from Anápolis, Aparecida de Goiânia, Catalão, Formosa, Goianésia, Goiânia, Goiatuba, Jaraguá and Mineiros.

The next draw will be on Saturday (13). The prize is estimated at R$ 3 million.

To bet on Mega-Sena

Bets can be placed until 19:00 (GMT), at any lottery in the country or online, on the Caixa Econômica Federal website – accessible by cell phone, computer or other devices. You must register, be of legal age (18 years or older) and fill in your credit card number.

The probability of winning in each contest varies depending on the number of tens played and the type of bet placed. For the simple bet, with only six tens, with a price of R$ 4.50, the probability of winning the millionaire prize is 1 in 50,063,860, according to Caixa.

For a bet with 15 tens (maximum limit), with a price of R$ 22,522.50, the probability of hitting the prize is 1 in 10,033, according to Caixa.