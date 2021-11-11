Goiás uses his head and defeats Coritiba in Serrinha

By high and with the whim of their shirt 10, Goiás beat Coritiba, 2-1, on the rainy night of Wednesday (10) and returned to the access group to the Serie A of the Brazilian Championship in a crucial match for the pretensions of the club.

The tricky game was resolved at set pieces. Midfielder Élvis hit assists for David Duarte and Bruno Mezenga, both head and in the 2nd time, and the Esmeraldian team got an important victory.

With the result, Goiás reached 58 points and resumed 4th place in the leaderboard. The triumph was fundamental for the team from Goiás, as Guarani and CRB also won and are still using emerald glue. Coritiba follows with 61 points, in the vice-leadership.

The victory ended a series of four straight draws that bothered Goiás in recent weeks. Now, the emerald streak is six games unbeaten in Serie B.

The atmosphere of tension hovered over the Serrinha Stadium on Wednesday night (10). On the field, two teams that were part of the G4 for most of the time and have always placed themselves as candidates for access to the elite.

Visitor Coritiba started the day with a chance to stamp the access at the end of the night, but that possibility ended with Guarani’s victory over Brasil de Pelotas. Bugre put pressure on Goiás, who needed to win again to join the G4 again and take 3rd place in Série B.

The first half was nervous at Serrinha. The two teams barely managed to produce dangerous moves and many fouls were called. In the stands, nervousness was beginning to take hold.

In the 2nd period, the rain came down and the emerald smiled. It was from above and with the whim of midfielder Élvis that Goiás built a fundamental victory. On minute eight, Élvis raised the ball in the area in a corner kick and defender David Duarte rose higher and headed into the goal.

Six minutes later, the shirt 10 took a dangerous free kick in the area and found forward Bruno Mezenga in the area. The player appeared well positioned and turned his head to beat goalkeeper Wilson. The bid was checked by the VAR, but Bruno Mezenga’s position was legal.

At home, with a good advantage on the scoreboard and with the crowd pushing the team without stopping, even under a storm that was falling on Goiânia, Goiás tried to manage the result and saw Coritiba grow.

At 30 minutes, the ball was hitting and rebounding in the small area of ​​Goiás and Diego deflected it backwards. Defender Reynaldo César tried to get the ball over the line. The move was reviewed by the video referee, who assessed that the ball completely crossed the line and the thigh’s goal was confirmed by the referee.

Goiás had to hold back anyway not to let the ghost of the tie return to haunt Serrinha. Even with a heavy field, the Esmeraldian team showed courage and managed to secure the victory at home. It still depends only on its strength to return to Serie A.

Goiás will return to the field next Monday (15) to face Remo, away from home, at 20:00. The defensive midfielder Fellipe Bastos received the third yellow card and will be embezzled for coach Glauber Ramos. On the other hand, left-back Hugo becomes an option after being suspended.

DATASHEET

Goiás: Tadeu; Diego, David Duarte, Reynaldo César and Artur; Caio Vinícius (Luan Dias), Rezende (Iago Mendonça), Fellipe Bastos and Élvis; Alef Manga (Dadá Belmonte) and Nicolas (Bruno Mezenga). Technician: Glauber Ramos

Coritiba: Wilson; Nathaniel (João Vitor), Henrique, Luciano Castán and Guilherme Biro; Willian Farias, Matheus Sales (Val) and Rafinha (Robinho); Waguininho, Léo Gamalho (William Alves) and Igor Paixão (Gui Azevedo). Technician: Gustavo Morínigo

Location: Serrinha Stadium, in Goiânia (GO).

Referee: Paulo Cesar Zanovelli da Silva (MG).

Assistants: Felipe Alan Costa de Oliveira (MG) and Celso Luiz da Silva (MG).

VAR: Marco Aurélio Augusto Fazekas Ferreira (MG).

Goals: David Duarte at 8′ and Bruno Mezenga at 14′ of the 2nd half (Goiás); Diego (against) at 32′ of the 2nd half (Coritiba)

Public: 6,159 payers

Income: BRL 139,775.00