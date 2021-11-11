Goiás x Coritiba: ge will broadcast pre-game live on the site; check out how to watch | brazilian series b

There’s news from Globo Esporte Paraná. ge.globo/pr and ge.globo/coritiba will broadcast the pre-match of Goiás x Coritiba, a game valid for the 35th round of the Série B do Brasileiro, live. The program starts at 8:45 pm.

The RPC (Rede Paranaense de Comunicação), affiliated with Globo, will broadcast the match throughout Paraná.

Janaína Castilho, presenter of Globo Esporte Paraná, leads the pre-match. Nadja Mauad, Raphaela Potter and Rodrigo Saviani bring information directly from Serrinha stadium. Júlio Oliveira and Cristian Toledo, narrator and commentator of the RPC broadcast, will also be in the live.

The pre-game will bring the preparation of the thigh, backstage and all the direct atmosphere of Goiânia. And, of course, counts on your participation.

You, the white-thigh fan, can be part of the broadcast using the hashtag #coxanoge on Instagram and in the twitter of the Globo Esporte Paraná.

You can also send your message via the You in PRC application. Download the app and send your message with the hashtag #coxanoge and you can appear in the pre-match and match broadcast.

+ Brazilian Series B Table

Coritiba is the vice-leader of Serie B, with 61 points, and can confirm access to Serie A in case of victory in Goiânia. Goiás is in fifth place, with 55 points, and is trying to return to the G-4.