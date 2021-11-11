Gold ring that prevents hangovers is found in excavation

General aerial view of the excavation site, where a huge wine production facility was discovered, the largest known from the Byzantine period (MENAHEM KAHANA/AFP via Getty Images)

Golden Ring is found in Yavne, Israel

Jewel has an amethyst in the middle, a stone that is believed to prevent hangovers

Archaeologists estimate the ring to be at least 1,300 years old.

Archaeologists have discovered, in a huge excavation in the Yavne region, city of Israel, a gold ring that is at least 1,300 years old. The jewel is about 5.11 grams and has a purple semi-precious stone, which could be used, at the time, to prevent hangovers.

“Amethysts are mentioned in the Bible as one of the 12 precious stones used by the high priest […]. Many virtues were associated with this gem, including preventing the side effect of drinking, the hangover,” explained Amir Golani, from the Israel Antiquities Authority (IAA), responsible for the excavation.

Researchers believe the ring dates back to the late Byzantine period, which lasted from the 3rd to the 7th century in the region of Israel. Due to the beauty and prestige it conferred, as it was used by men and women with high social status, it is believed that it has been passed on from generation to generation over the centuries.

“Gold rings inlaid with amethyst stone are known to the Roman world and it is possible that the find belongs to the elites who lived in the city as far back as the 3rd century AD,” completes the IAA statement made by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Israel.

In the excavation, scholars also found a wine production site, the largest of the period so far found. The ring was found about 150 meters from the old winery.

Despite suspicions, the researchers do not know whether the person using it wanted to avoid hangovers or intoxication from drinking too much wine and indicated that this is a question that “we will probably never know.”