Google releases Android 12 again for previous generations of the Pixel line

Google officially announced Android 12 a few weeks ago and the software was made available for several models of devices from the Pixel line that have compatibility with this new version of the system, even reaching the Pixel 3, model launched in 2018 and which still received the most latest generation of android. The update period is one of the main features of the company’s cell phones, which, unlike other manufacturers, continue to provide security packages and the latest versions of the operating system.





software

10 Nov



Google

09 Nov

The update was released via OTA for smartphones in the Pixel line that are compatible with Android 12, being Pixel 3a, Pixel 3a XL, Pixel 3, Pixel 3 XL, Pixel 4, Pixel 4 XL, Pixel 4a, Pixel 4a 5G, Pixel 5 and Pixel 5a — the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro models come standard with the new generation of the system. No information about the changelog on the versions released for all models, however we know that the Pixel 5 package weighs in at around 1.88 GB and includes all the improvements and news previously announced by the developer, including interface changes, new features and privacy functions.





As usual, Google advises all owners of compatible smartphones to upgrade to the new version of the system, but user reports claim that Android 12 has serious bugs in the interface that directly affect the user experience, including issues in Material You and other features of the software.

See more about Pixel

What did you think of Android 12? Have you tested the system? Tell us, comment!