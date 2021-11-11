‘Gossip’! Bruno is detonated for revealing a secret after Marília Mendonça’s death | celebrities



Bruno tells the reason for the end of the relationship between the singers – Reproduction

Rio – The name of the singer Bruno, from the duo with Marrone, became one of the most talked about names on the web after it was reported that he disclosed a secret of Marília Mednonça. In a concert over the weekend, he revealed why the singer, who died in an air accident last week, and Murilo Huff would have broken up. According to the countryman, it was due to differences between the boy and his mother-in-law, Ruth Moreira, Marília’s mother.

On the singer’s social networks and in publications on other gossip pages, internet users detonated the countryman’s posture and called him a “gossipist”. “Oh, Bruno. If she told you in your ear, you weren’t supposed to, right? What an ugly, clueless, gossipy man,” snapped one. “Gossip Bruno,” commented another.

“What’s the need for that? If she told him in secret, what’s the right for him to say that at a concert to several people? How disgusting,” commented one more person. “That’s a lie… Murilo and Mrs. Ruth always got along well… At the wake they prayed hugging and crying… He posted that he would take care of her mother and never that Marilia would maintain a good relationship with him after the end if he abused her mother. Every thing,” doubted another netizen.