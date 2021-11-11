Government consolidates labor rules in new decree – Economy

BRASILIA – The president Jair Bolsonaro issued a decree to consolidate the rules of labor legislation into a single normative act. In addition, the decree, published in the official diary of the Union, institutes the Permanent Program for the Consolidation, Simplification and Debureaucratization of Infra-Legal Rules and the National Labor Award. Earlier, the president attended a ceremony at the Planalto Palace on the consolidation of the infra-legal labor regulatory framework – that is, the texts used to regulate labor laws.

In a note, the General Secretariat of the Presidency says that it was verified the existence of hundreds of normative acts related to labor law and that they can be gathered in a single normative act. This is what the published decree does now.

The revised standards address issues such as work papers; professional learning; Christmas gratification; Worker Food Program; electronic point registration; union and professional registration; issues related to inspection.

One of the consolidated rules makes room for companies to adopt other electronic ways to register employees’ time. “To indicate some examples of this historic milestone, if before the electronic time registration was anchored there in the 1980s, and required each company to have a box – we’ve all seen it, at company entrances, generating queues and delays – now we give the welcome to registration through digital programming, through facial recognition, using people’s own cell phones, with georeferencing, providing legal certainty for both workers and employers,” declared the executive secretary of the Ministry of Labor and Welfare, Bruno Dalcolmo.

According to the secretary, the 15 normative acts that consolidate the legislation will be re-examined every two years, with the intention of further improving the rules.

“The norm is in line with initiatives to consolidate and reduce bureaucracy the current regulatory framework, seeking to facilitate access by society and legal operators to norms on labor rights, minimizing legal uncertainty. In this way, labor matters that have been disciplined so far are gathered together. disperses, updating its content to the laws in force, facilitating consultation and access by legal practitioners and the entire interested population”, says the note from the General Secretariat of the Presidency.

With regard to the Permanent Program, the General Secretariat informs that it will cover initiatives for the review, compilation and consolidation of infra-legal labor standards. The National Labor Award is intended to encourage research in the areas of work, safety and health at work, labor economics, tax auditing, in addition to related topics.