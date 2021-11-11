Government reduces more than 1,000 labor standards to just 15

The government Jair Bolsonaro announced this Wednesday (10) that it consolidated, in 15 norms, the content of more than one thousand decrees, ordinances and labor normative instructions. According to the Ministry of Labor, the simplification is the result of the first complete revision of these texts. Information is from g1.

Also according to the ministry, the objective of this work was to reduce bureaucracy and simplify the so-called “infralegal labor legislation”, in other words, texts used to regulate labor laws.

Bruno Dalcolmo, executive secretary of the Ministry of Labor and Welfare, says that the 15 acts resulting from the review will serve as a reference for applying all the current labor law. According to Dalcolmo, these normative acts will be re-examined every two years, with the intention of further improving the rules.

The revised norms deal with subjects such as: work card, professional apprenticeship, Christmas bonus, meal program, worker programas program and meal, electronic attendance record, union and professional registration and issues related to inspection.

