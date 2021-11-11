Graciele Lacerda shows triplex with Zezé ready and the baby’s future room

Digital influencer Graciele Lacerda and singer Zezé Di Camargo are about to switch to their triplex

the digital influencer Graciele Lacerda and the singer Zeze di Camargo surprised and delighted by showing their ready-made triplex cover! The couple is about to move to their new triplex penthouse in São Paulo.

The place underwent a major renovation that took over a year to complete. And now, Graciele Lacerda delighted to show the couple’s suite ready. When showing the environment, she was all praise for the place. “Love, I’m here in the apartment, I’ve finished what I came here to do, I’ve even organized some things, I’ve already talked to the landscaping guy… There are two places you asked me to show: the bedroom and the kitchen. The kitchen has not yet reached the furniture part and there is not much to show, but the room is the most beautiful thing, there are still some details, but that thing is already there! Are you prepared? I’ll show you, look what the cutest thing in our room. Look at this, I’ll show you from afar for you to see. The rugs are still missing, the puff that will stay here and still isn’t. And here’s the front one, there’s still the television, the poof, here’s our fireplace. The bathroom is also practically ready, look how luxury, how beautiful!”.

Graciele Lacerda it also showed that the couple’s future baby room will be very close to their suite. The baby’s room will be next to Graciele’s closet and in the same hallway as the couple’s suite. This room in question is not ready yet, as the couple is not yet “pregnant”. However, Graciele and Zezé are already undergoing the treatment to get pregnant, the digital influencer even revealed that there is still a chance that the pregnancy will occur this year!

The digital influencer celebrated the fact that the apartment was practically ready. “Love, the apartment is becoming the most beautiful thing in the world! Now yes! Now go! Every time I came here it was just mess, mess and decide to do this, decide to do that, in a week Amabylle (architect) made an intensive decoration, we did just that, assemble to see what’s missing, what the people need to buy,” she said.

