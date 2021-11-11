Grandson ‘bursts’ with rage at Atlético-MG vs Corinthians; see the reactions

Credit: Disclosure/Athletic

Presenter of ‘Os Donos da Bola’, Neto criticized Cassio harshly in the match between Atlético and Corinthians, held this Wednesday, at Mineirão stadium, in Belo Horizonte, for the 31st round of the Brazilian Championship. In Galo’s first goal, scored by Diego Costa, the São Paulo team’s goalkeeper slipped his foot and failed to make the save.

With more than 58,000 fans present, Atlético beat Corinthians 3-0. In addition to Diego Costa, Keno and Hulk also hit the net. Despite the embezzlement, the Minas Gerais team was ‘master of the game’ and commanded the main actions, not giving Timão a chance.

“He kicked the ball, it bounced first and it was weak. Cassio didn’t have the strength to leave, when he wants to leave, the ball passes. It was Cassio’s chicken. A guy like him can’t take a goal like that. It was a chicken and it is not the first, there are several of it”, said Neto.

With the victory, Atlético reached 68 points and maintained a distance of ten over Palmeiras, who are in second place. Corinthians, in turn, is sixth with 47.

“Of course it’s on the way [título]. We are also realistic, it is underway, but it is not yet. So, as I said the other day, you waited so long, let’s wait a little longer. We scream at the right time – said the coach, who pondered. It’s not over. You can be sure that, the day it happens, I’ll say we’re champions. It’s a little missing. I don’t know if it’s seven, eight, nine points, but it’s still missing. We have to look for it”, said Cuca.

