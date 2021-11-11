Grêmio director detonates Flamengo after being fined for homophobic corners: ‘Manda no STJD’

The news that Flamengo received a R$ 50 thousand fine for homophobic corners in the match against Grêmio, for this year’s Copa do Brasil, did not catch on with Tricolor Gaucho. This Wednesday (10), in an interview with ‘Gaúcha ZH’, Nestor Hein, the club’s legal director, detonated the Cariocas, saying that Rubro-Negro “rules the STJD”.

Flamengo rules the STJD. Flamengo always solves things by paying. It is always pecuniary punishment. He pays the fine and there’s no problem. The STJD, due to the actions of some of its auditors, is a propagator of bizarre and absurd decisions that are valid for one club and not for others. It is a court that rewards its transgressors and people who do not fulfill their duties. Can this court be trusted? Can you take such a court seriously?” Hein said.

“Homophobia is now equated with the crime of racism by STF decision. In 2014, Grêmio identified all the people who committed racist acts and, even so, the STJD excluded the club from the Copa do Brasil. Flamengo did not identify any person who committed the crime of homophobia. The club’s lawyer admitted that the fact occurred and said he was disgusted by what he saw in the images. The auditors also said that the fact occurred and, even so, they decided to impose only a fine of R$ 50 thousand”, he added the director.

UNDERSTAND THE CASE

On September 15, for the Copa do Brasil, several Flamengo fans raised the homophobic cry “arerê, gaúcho gives c… and speaks tchê”, and the club ended up denounced by the collective LGBTQIA+ called ‘Torcidas Canarinhos’.

The STJD Prosecutor’s Office asked for Flamengo’s exclusion from the 2022 Copa do Brasil, but the trial ended only with financial punishment. Referee Rodolpho Toski Marques and the assistants claimed not to have heard the corners. The referees and the match delegate were acquitted.