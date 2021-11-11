Grêmio, with an 83% chance of being relegated, needs something to avoid falling into the Brasileirão

Grêmio beat Fluminense this Tuesday (9) by 1-0. The goal scored by Diego Souza gave a little hope to the Grêmio fans. The center forward and all the other players celebrated a lot. Grêmio reached 29 points in 30 matches.

Despite the good result at home, the team led by Vagner Mancini has 83% to be relegated, according to calculations by mathematician Tristão Garcia. In order not to fall, Grêmio needs one thing: victories.

Historically, teams that reach 45 points are not relegated. To get that score and get rid of the risk of falling to Série B do Brasileirão, the Immortal Tricolor needs 16 points.

This score can be achieved with five wins and one draw in eight games. In other words, from 24 points played, Grêmio needs to win 66% of the points. Performance far superior to what it has at the moment.

There are exceptions in Brasileirão regarding the minimum score. Fortaleza, which now fights at the top of the leaderboard, escaped the fall last year with 41 points. In order not to take risks, Grêmio had better get 45.

The victory over Fluminense was important for the three points won, but also because it served to remove some of the hubbub caused by the 1-0 loss to Internacional at the weekend. In the next round, on Saturday, Immortal will visit the América-MG wanting one more victory to pack in this final stretch of competition and leave the Z4.