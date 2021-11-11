GTA Trilogy Definitive Edition: Rockstar releases list of improvements and gameplay trailer

In addition to the graphical improvements, the controls were also adapted.

The launch of GTA Trilogy Definitive Edition takes place tomorrow (11) and earlier today we reported that gameplay videos of the three games were leaked and are already everywhere. Not to be too far behind, the Rockstar released a trailer comparing the original and remastered versions, as well as an official list of improvements to the definitive version.

After some initial screenshots and trailers have been released, it’s notable that the three games are considerably better than the originals when comparing the graphics. Shadow and light effects, reflections, textures and even modeling were made, something that is not very common in remasters.

Some examples are the fingers apart that did not exist before, the characters’ faces not only are they in better definitions, but they’ve been remodeled as well. Buildings and cars had their geometry changed also. Regarding technical improvements, Rockstar made available a list with the following improvements:

General improvements



GTA V-style control layout

Improved weapon selection wheel and radio station for faster selection

Improved mini maps allowing to mark waypoints

Improved Gunplay and Target Control

Possibility to restart failed missions immediately

Improved achievements and trophies

Achievements for new Rockstar Social Club members

New supported languages ​​(Brazilian portuguese included, among several other languages)

visual improvements

Textures with higher resolutions for characters, weapons, vehicles, streets and more

All-new lighting system with better shadows, reflections and more

Improved ambient effects like water and weather effects like rain and fog, plus more distinct changes to highlight the sky, moon, stars and sun

Improved tree and foliage detailing, plus new 3D detailing for buildings and windows

Improved draw distance ensuring a new level of depth and definition

Platform improvements

[email protected] for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X

NVIDIA DLSS for PC

Touch screen zoom and gyroscope sights on the Nintendo Switch

Those are the changes, according to Rockstar. All of them can be enjoyed starting tomorrow (11) with the release for all platforms. Xbox console owners will be able to play GTA San Andreas Definitive Edition from tomorrow on Game Pass.

