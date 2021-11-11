GTA Trilogy: see graphical comparison of remaster with originals

GTA Trilogy is almost here and finally Rockstar has started to divulge more details about the compilation. After long gameplay sequences leaked onto the internet, the folks at IGN published an official comparison putting side by side graphics from the re-release and the original games, available since the PlayStation 2 era.

At about a minute and a half, the video follows the standards of the original trailer for Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition. The production features some gameplay sequences and cutscenes from the three titles.

The video starts showing sequences of GTA III, goes through moments of GTA Vice City and, finally, it displays a brief gameplay of GTA San Andreas Definitive Edition. The comparison allows you to visualize some of the graphic evolutions brought in the collection, such as updated 3D textures and more realistic reflections.

In addition to the graphical evolution, the remastered edition of the games from the GTA franchise promises to bring gameplay improvements. As the videos that have already leaked show, the games will feature elements such as the weapons wheel from GTA V.

Scheduled for release tomorrow, November 11, GTA Trilogy will be available on PC and PlayStation, Xbox and Nintendo Switch consoles. In 2022, the collection will also receive a version for Android and iOS mobile devices.

