GTA Trilogy: visual problems in the remaster annoy fans and become meme

The new versions of Grand Theft Auto 3, GTA: Vice City and GTA San Andreas are finally available with the release of Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy — The Definitive Edition. Remastering promised to be the “ultimate” experience of these series classics, but fans don’t seem to be exactly happy with the end result.

Hilarious images of problems caused, most likely, by the new look of the games are already circulating on social networks. Unlike most remasters, Rockstar Games has chosen to deliver not only improved graphics, but also new lighting effects, textures and character models. And it is precisely in this last aspect that the main cause of complaints and jokes about internet gambling seems to reside.

In the new versions of the titles, some characters appeared unrecognizable, such as Denise and Old Reece.

Note Tony’s hands, which have a different face color in one image and misshapen nails in the other.

Some NPCs have gross anatomy errors.

Arm rickets are a major issue in Grove Street pic.twitter.com/J0kbdhA7on — potad (@VinePotato) November 10, 2021

Another unwelcome change in the remastered trilogy was the removal of fog, originally used to mask low-resolution images from a distance.

Remember that the games are not about remakes, but improved versions of the original games. But, although it has been careful in editing some new features, Rockstar left something to be desired in some aspects, mainly visual, as seen above.

We can only wait to see if something will be done to fix the visual problems or if this really is the “definitive version of the definitive version” of GTA Trilogy.