Gugu’s son celebrates his 20th birthday with his mother and girlfriend, without his sisters

João Augusto Liberato, eldest son of the presenter Gugu Liberato, turned 20 today and celebrated the date with his girlfriend, Gracie and his mother, Rose Miriam. The three celebrated in Miami, in the United States, where they live.

However, the absence of her sisters, Marina and Sofia, caught the public’s attention on social media. Rose Miriam posted a photo on Instagram beside her son and daughter-in-law to mark the date. In the caption, she declared herself to the boy.

Our children are God’s blessings. Our great opportunity to become better people. Happy birthday, my beloved son!

João Augusto has been fighting with the sisters since they fell out over the legacy left by Gugu, who died in November 2019 after a fall at his home in Orlando, Florida. Marina and Sofia were against João and the sponsor of the presenter’s estate, Aparecida Liberato, who is also the trio’s aunt.

On the other hand, they manifested themselves in favor of the request filed by Rose Miriam in court, which asks for the recognition of a stable relationship with Gugu — if the court recognizes this right, she is entitled to a part of the billionaire inheritance left by the artist.

Understand the reason for the fight between Gugu’s heirs

About a month after Gugu’s death, Rose Miriam said in an interview with Mônica Bergamo that she would go to court in search of recognition of her union with the presenter, which lasted 20 years, but was never formalized with a marriage. Gugu’s will left 75% of the inheritance — valued at nearly R$1 billion — to his three children and the remaining 25% to his five nephews.

In an interview with “Fantástico” (TV Globo), Maria do Céu, mother of Gugu Liberato, assured that her son never had a relationship with Rose Miriam. “They never had anything to do with each other,” he said. “This I say because I know.”

The action continues in secrecy of justice.

R$100 thousand pension

In January 2020, the São Paulo Court of Justice determined that Rose Miriam received a pension of R$100 thousand per month. The decision, however, was revoked the following month. The doctor should only receive the amount of R$ 42,000, stipulated for use with the children and with the house.

Rose Miriam’s brother had to leave mansion

In February of last year, the Brazilian court gave its assent to the US court to expel Gianfrancesco Di Matteo, brother of Rose Miriam, from Gugu’s mansion, located in Orlando (USA).

“Nelson Wilians, lawyer for the widow Rose Miriam, informs that, in order to avoid unnecessary arguments and that they are fleeing from the search for recognition of their stable union with Gugu Liberato, he instructed Gianfrancesco Di Matteo to find an apartment and leave his sister’s house, even though he was there at her invitation. He, however, must remain in Orlando supporting her, as his sister wishes,” Rose Miriam’s advisor told the UOL in season.

Gugu’s eldest son, João Augusto, took the initiative to seek justice, both in the United States and in Brazil, to expel his uncle. In an interview with the program “Fantástico”, the presenter’s family lawyer detailed Gianfrancesco’s behavior inside the mansion.

“They buried Gugu. The next day, this citizen moved to Rose’s house and went to sleep in Gugu’s room. This caused João and the girls to be very uncomfortable, not to mention a revolt,” said lawyer Dilermando Cigagna Junior.

10 thousand dollars

As late as February 2020, Gugu’s family advisers stated that Rose was receiving a ten-thousand-dollar pension for household expenses. “Everyone has extensive health insurance coverage in the United States and Brazil, and João, Marina and Sofia receive an allowance, following a Gugu tradition of encouraging their children to manage their expenses,” the note said.

Rose Miriam’s defense, in turn, stated that the amount had not yet been paid. In a rejoinder, lawyers representing Gugu’s estate assured that payment of $10,000 was being made.

fight between brothers

In the family dispute, João was beside Aparecida, while Marina and Sofia were beside Rose Miriam. Due to disagreements, Marina and João Augusto Liberato stopped following each other on Instagram.

The 17-year-old girls highlighted the positioning in a video released this week, in which they also accuse Aparecida of manipulation and lies. In the report, Sofia mentions that her aunt denied the realization of a dream: the purchase of a Porsche. To UOL, the sisters’ defense attorney said the video was “unduly leaked”.

João Augusto Liberato officially took a stand on the subject in July. In a statement, the 19-year-old said that Marina and Sofia are being manipulated and criticized Rose Miriam’s stance.

It makes me sad and indignant to see the lies and the new manipulation that my sisters, two teenagers, who do not realize that people are serving their own interests, have been suffering. If they were older and more experienced, they would, without a doubt.

João Augusto Liberato

Days before the placement of Gugu’s eldest son, the twins were emancipated to support the mother in the process of recognition of the stable union.

In contact with the UOL, the sisters’ defense refused to comment on an alleged family breakup. Unlike Marina, Sofia continues to follow João Augusto and has her brother in the list of followers on Instagram.