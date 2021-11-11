Gui Araujo delegates functions and pins pedestrians

Farmer of the week for the third time, Gui Araujo has the mission this morning to delegate the functions to the pedestrians in “A Fazenda 13” (RecordTV). After a dawn of celebration, the former MTV went to the workshop alongside the other participants to begin his term.

“Are you a delegate or a farmer?” he joked as he descended the stairs. “Oh Gui, be brief” said Bil Araújo. “Hurry up there, please,” Aline said.

Good morning, I’m back! Whether you like it or not. Liked, it’s liked. He didn’t like it, he’ll have to swallow me. Good morning, my wonderful pawns, I’m here in my third term, I can’t even read the names here, but I’m here, my name is so far in a different color. Receive! Come on!

, began Gui Araujo.

Our dear cows are there and who will I give priority to? To no one because everyone will have to do it, it’s ending, the fence is closing, everyone will have to do it. But, there is still a person to finish the cycle of the cow, which is Marina, and to help her, I’m going to a person who also managed to make the cow, which is Valentina [..]

Gui Araujo

Val interrupted scared and the pedestrians laughed at the situation. “Clown!” yelled the ex-stage assistant. “I’ll put Bil on,” said Bill.

“For the horse and not as a form of punishment, but as a form of request, it will be my friend Ricardinho,” the ex-MTV official delegated. For the horned cow and the rest of the functions, Bill recalled that a pawn was out tonight and will have to be replaced later.

“Today we will have nine people, ten with me and tomorrow twelve to do nine functions which will be ten with me. So there will only be two people off this week and, as I asked to know there [com a produção] about the new information, if any of the people leave, I’ll be able to replace them”, he informed.

Dayane Mello chose to keep the horned cows and Sol complained that he didn’t keep any animals. “Montinho na Sol”, mocked the former MTV. The sheep stayed with MC Gui and Sol spoke again: “So, do I have to ask when?”, he asked, but was ignored by Gui.

Sthefane Matos kept the sheep, Aline Mineiro the vegetable garden and plants, and Dynho Alves the birds. “We have people here who are debilitated, who are Valentina, oddly enough she is here, yes, she’s there with Aurora’s pizza and we have Mileide and Solange. I’ll put Mi with the garbage,” he said.

“How do you manage an animal? I’m out of an animal again,” muttered Sol. , you stay in place”, he informed. “Okay, okay,” replied Gugu’s ex-bathtub.

Thanks, Bill!

, shouted the pawns in chorus.