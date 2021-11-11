Gui Araujo reveals passion for famous since adolescence· TV News

In a conversation with Valentina Francavilla and Aline Mineiro in A Fazenda 13, Gui Araujo revealed that he has fallen in love with famous people since his adolescence. After winning the Farmer’s Test on Wednesday night (10), the leader of the week won the sympathy of the two rivals in the reality show and talked about old relationships in the early hours of this Thursday (11).

“I must have been about 14 years old, I don’t know, 12, 13. And she must have been nine years old. So, four years old [de diferença]. At that age, it’s a long time,” said Araujo, without explaining who he was talking about.

“I looked at that [vidrado] and my mother would say: ‘He was never a fan of anyone but Deborah Secco.’ Hence, all the picture frames at home had me and Deborah Secco like this [sorrindo]. And with the name of the photographer underneath, because they printed the photo”, said the ex-On Vacation with the Ex.

“Then I was in my mid-20s, just before I went to college, I fell in love with Claudia Leitte. By the time Claudia Leitte showed up, man, my head freaked out and my heart was like a soap ball”, joked farmer, in reference to the song Bola de Sabão sung by Claudia in the band Babado Novo.

“And did it happen with Claudinha?”, Aline asked. “No, I just met her like four years ago and I was [vidrado]. In love with her. I think she’s wonderful. I fall in love easy. I look at the person, they pass by and I say: ‘I can’t meet this person’, if they are accessible to me, because if I meet them and we stay, I will be completely in love with this person, and we will date “, Araujo explained.

“Because if I meet the person I’ll do everything,” he added. “It was like that whole hurricane with Anitta, right?”, understood the ex-panicat. “Everyone knew about Anitta, but they found a tweet of mine from 2012 saying: ‘My God, I’m completely in love with Anitta. Any day we’ll date.’ Then, when we started dating, they rescued this tweet.” he reminded her.

Curious, Valentina asked how Bill got to know the funkeira. “When Instagram started, she always texted me: ‘Oh, hey, I don’t know what, go to my show and stuff.’ But I’ve always been very shy and went backstage twice and she can’t even remember . She was always ‘prafrentex’, she said ‘I’m in São Paulo at such a time, come see me’. Then, I went once, and Gominho came to me saying ‘she wants to meet you'”, said the ex-MTV.

The “catcher” also remembered his affair with Duda Reis, the ex-girlfriend of Nego do Borel. “When I saw Duda for the first time, I canceled the entire Rio Carnival”, he said.

“I fall in love at first sight. The person may not even know me, but I’m completely in love. And if I do, then I fall in love [mais]. I never dated anyone after I met them. I always fall in love before, and after I’m with the person I say I was already in love”, confessed Dynho Alves’ friend.

“There are people I don’t even want to meet. Luísa Sonza is one of them. I don’t ever want to meet her,” he said. “Because you’re going to fall in love,” stated Aline.

“But what if you stay with Luísa and nothing fits in?”, asked the ex-Programa do Ratinho. “So, but I don’t fall in love with the physical. It’s the way, the things you say, the things you like. And when you meet the person, it’s only 80% of the way through”, concluded the ex-boyfriend of Gabi Brandt.

