Gustavo is expelled after VAR intervention and leaves the field crying in Sport x América-MG | sport

Gustavo was returning from suspension, but only remained on the field for 24 minutes against América-MG, on Wednesday night, for the Serie A of the Brazilian Nationals. Sport’s highlight in this Serie A, the midfielder ended up being expelled after entering Felipe Azevedo and left the field crying – embraced by the center forward Mikael.

The home silver team had taken the yellow card in the game, still in the 22nd minute. But referee Raphael Claus was called by the VAR, watched the move on the monitor and decided to change the card, presenting the red one.

Gustavo despaired of the referee’s decision, pulled his shirt to cover his head and left the field crying – comforted by his teammates. In addition to the red-black squad, the fans themselves showed support for the home team – after criticizing the referee for the expulsion.

The 19-year-old had never been expelled in his career. With the warning, Gustavo loses the confrontation against Ceará – on Sunday. In the previous round, he had embezzled the team to serve suspension on account of the third yellow card.

Promoted to professional last year, the home silver team won the title in the last rounds of Serie A and has been the highlight of Rubro-negro. He has one goal and two assists in this Brazilian.

