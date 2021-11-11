Hamilton praises Medina and Italo, remembers F1 title in Interlagos and wants Brazilian Christmas | formula 1

After his absence in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic, Lewis Hamilton is on Brazilian soil to compete in the São Paulo GP of Formula 1. The birthplace of his greatest idol, Ayrton Senna, the country is an old acquaintance of the Brit, who won in the Autodromo de Interlagos in 2008 his first world title. But in addition to the history on the tracks – and despite the tension within them in the dispute against Max Verstappen -, the seven-time champion spoke lightly about his relationship with Brazil and the sport as a national passion, including the plan to discover places he has not yet been able to visit for the F1.

– I have great affection for Brazil. It’s like my home, and I even wanted to go back to Christmas, I’ve already been invited to come. There are beautiful parts of the country that I need to see but I have to take time out for that! When I stop running, I will definitely do it; in Rio de Janeiro, for example. When we arrive here and see the history of the great drivers of the past, we feel that we are part of that history. It’s an honor to be one of the only ones who have the opportunity to drive in Interlagos – commented.

In Interlagos, stage of the São Paulo GP this weekend, Hamilton won in 2016 and 2018. The most intense memory, however, was of his second race on the São Paulo circuit, 13 years ago: when he was still a McLaren driver, he saw the local rival Felipe Massa won the race, but a “miracle” at the end of the stage gave him his first of seven world titles with just one point ahead of the Brazilian Ferrari.

Recalling the feelings he experienced in 2008, the Briton highlighted the weight of his childhood memories about the Brazil he was still getting to know at the time and did not spare praise when commenting on his experience in the country in the following seasons:

– Today on the internet I was watching a replay of that race. I remember the first time I came to Brazil. I grew up playing on the computer and I always chose the Brazil team because I loved the color of the team, it was similar to my helmet and Ayrton’s. Until then I had never had a more personal contact with the country, but I remember that when I arrived here, I was very moved. Every year I come back I see the affection of the fans and understand more about the beauty of this country.

Hamilton never hid his passion for Brazil; until 2020, he used to run with a figure of Christ the Redeemer on the back of his helmet – he got to know Rio in 2013, with the right to tour the tourist spot, skate rides at Ipanema Beach and visit the Grande Rio court.

The hull that he used in his early years in kart, still in his childhood, was yellow, inspired by the iconic colors adopted by Ayrton Senna. The tone, by the way, still remained in his early years at Mercedes.

Of the many friends Hamilton has outside of F1, there are well-known names in the national sport, such as Neymar and current three-time surfing champion Gabriel Medina. Born in the cradle of football, the Mercedes driver revealed that the sport was part of his childhood, as well as the admiration for Brazilian athletes, which he nourishes to this day.

– I have a lot of contact with Neymar, I even talked to him today. I try to watch football as much as I can, and when I play FIFA with my brother, he chooses England, so I have to choose another team and I always go with Brazil. Brazilian players are impressive, the most talented players come from this country. I know this is a Brazilian passion, and people like racing too, but you also have amazing surfers here; Gabriel Medina, Italo Ferreira. I really enjoy watching these athletes perform, it’s very inspiring – shared the Brit.

In this GP in São Paulo, the seven-time champion will also be able to accompany another Brazilian sport star: Rebeca Andrade, Olympic champion in vaulting at the Tokyo Games, was chosen to give the final banner of the race. The gymnast will be the third celebrity to finish an F1 race in Interlagos

The Brit, who also doesn’t hide his admiration for Ayrton Senna, said he was looking for inspiration in Brazil’s last three-time champion in F1 to have the same impact on the British that the former driver had on the Brazilians.

– I saw many historic races, when Ayrton was looking for his first victory in Brazil, how he embodied that spirit of Brazil. It was my dream to mobilize and influence people in a positive way like Ayrton did. I still haven’t managed to reach that level in England, but I have a lot of support from the English.

Exactly 13 years, 91 victories and countless records separate the Hamilton of 2008 from the Hamilton of 2021. Returning to Brazil brought reflections to the Brit, who, while he is in one of the fiercest championships in recent times, still guarantees that he still has the same impetus that led him to his first career title.

– I was 22 or 23 years old when I was champion here, but I was too young and I didn’t enjoy it as I would have liked. Today I am 36 years old, more aware of the environment I am in. I know myself better, I know my values ​​and my struggles. That aggressive, ambitious driver is still inside me, but it’s a very different version of that Lewis – he promised.

With five races to go in the current season for the category, Verstappen leads the Drivers’ World Championship with 312.5 points. Behind him is Hamilton, down 19 points – and at least 107 points at stake until the Abu Dhabi GP in December.