‘He didn’t learn anything’, says Bolsonaro about Moro – Politics

%uD83C%uDF99%uFE0F Bolsonaro mocks Moro’s speech today at the ‘fenced house’: “I watched because he was my minister. The guy read it, he had two teleprompters at his side. He didn’t learn anything. (…) He doesn’t know what to be president or what to be a minister,” he said. pic.twitter.com/QceGPTh4no — Electoral Center (@CentralEleicoes) November 11, 2021

On Thursday (11), president Jair Bolsonaro criticized the speech given by the former judge of Operation Lava Jato Srgio Moro, given yesterday at an event to mark his affiliation with Podemos. “I attended because he was my minister. He didn’t learn anything. A year and four months he doesn’t know what to be president or to be a minister,” Bolsonaro declared to supporters in front of Palcio da Alvorada.

– Read the full text of Moro’s speech here

– Fearless opinion and Moro’s speech: ‘Less, my dear, much less, please’

– Media and power: ‘How are the top five candidates facing the Moro/Ciro polarization

Abandoning the promise of never getting into electoral politics, Moro joined Podemos with the intention of running for President of the Republic. In a candidate’s tone, Moro criticized Bolsonaro, for whom he was justice minister, and former president Luiz Incio Lula da Silva. He also promised a task force to fight poverty and put himself “on hand” to help the country.

The chief executive also told supporters that “it is difficult” to choose a candidate for the 2022 elections in So Paulo, the largest electoral college in Brazil. “We don’t see the name,” he said. Bolsonaro wants to launch as a candidate for the government of São Paulo the minister of Infrastructure, Tarcsio de Freitas – who resists the invitation and prefers to run for the Senate for Gois.

