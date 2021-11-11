Henry Cavill wants to play a hero in the Marvel Cinematic Universe

And he already has a character in mind!

Known for having interpreted the Super man at the DC Comics Extended Universe and for currently incarnating Geralt de Rívia in The Witcher, Henry Cavill is interested in playing another epic character. In a new interview, the actor revealed that he would like to play Captain Britannia at the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Captain Britannia aka Brian Braddock — the brother of mutant Psylocke — is a well-known character in the comics. The hero has super strength, super speed, is able to fly and has great physical stamina, ie the standard pack for comic book heroes.

Now, in a conversation with the The Hollywood Reporter, Cavill said:

“I will never say [que quero] a Marvel character who is already being played by someone else,” account. “Because everyone is doing a great job. However, I do have the internet and I’ve seen a lot of rumors about Captain British and that would be a lot of fun, to do a cool, modernized version of that — like the way they modernized Captain America. There’s something fun about it, and I love being British.”

So, what do you think of this idea? Do you approve of the actor as the character?

