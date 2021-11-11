‘Here is the outsider of Gulosos Butts’

Ana Mendonça – State of Minas

posted on 11/10/2021 6:38 PM



(credit: Agência Brasil/Reprodução)

Son of president Jair Bolsonaro (no party), federal deputy Eduardo Bolsonaro (PSL-SP) mocked the affiliation of former judge Sérgio Moro to Podemos, this Wednesday (11/10).

Through social networks, Eduardo quoted a phrase from Moro, who for a long time said he would never get involved in politics.

“’I will never be a candidate.’ Here is the outsider of Bumbuns Gulosos”, said deputy Eduardo Bolsonaro.

“I will never be a candidate.” Here’s the outsider from Bumbuns Gulosos. pic.twitter.com/AF0M9ivN9Y —Eduardo Bolsonaro???????? (@BolsonaroSP) November 10, 2021

Moro is quoted to be the presidential candidate in the 2022 elections. There is also the possibility that the former minister will give up and run for the Federal Senate.

Moro and Bolsonaro went on a collision course after the former judge and then justice minister accused the president of interfering with the Federal Police.

The alliance between the two began after Bolsonaro won the 2018 presidential election. Six months earlier, Moro was one of those responsible for the arrest of former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT), one of Bolsonaro’s main opponents at the time.

affiliation

Moro formalized his affiliation with Podemos this Wednesday morning. The entry of the former judge into party politics took place at an event in Brasília.

The former judge has not yet announced which post he will run for next year’s election, but the party has announced him as the “future president of the Republic.”