Honda ZR-V looks stylish in new teaser in Indonesia

The announcement of “World Premiere” is of great interest to the Brazilian market and tomorrow (11) we will know what Honda is preparing for emerging, developing markets and, who knows, even North America.

Called ZR-V until now, the new SUV of the Japanese brand has presented its front still partially hidden, but it is already showing signs of how it will reach the international market.

Debuting at the Indonesia Motor Show, the ZR-V will be a new sport utility vehicle proposal that is still raising questions in the press.

One party believes the product will be a subcompact SUV of up to 4.00 meters to face players such as Hyundai Venue, Kia Sonet, Tata Nexon and Renault Kiger, among others, replacing the WR-V.

However, what is commented more frequently nowadays is the ZR-V being a compact SUV of similar size to the New HR-V, however, much simpler than the Japanese.

This would solve for Honda the issue of production cost, which is sensitive in places like India and now also in Brazil. In Southeast Asia it would also avoid the arrival of the New HR-V, which became much more expensive.

In India, there is talk of a bigger SUV for Honda, to fight with Hyundai Creta and Nissan Kicks, among others. In Indonesia, brands such as Hyundai are betting on the same segment, which reinforces this thesis that it is a 4.30 m compact SUV.

For the American market, what is known is that the HR-V will be a different car and this may indicate that the product assumes that name there.

Still, a New HR-V is unlikely to appear in Indonesia this Thursday, as Honda rarely changes names in different markets, with the exception of China.

If it is really a compact SUV, its engine could be the L15B 1.5 horsepower or P10A 1.0 Turbo with 121 horsepower, in addition to CVT and manual option. Here, the product can also replace the current HR-V.