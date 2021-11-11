Hospital deactivates Covid ICU wing in SC and health team celebrates; VIDEO | Santa Catarina

O São José Municipal Hospital of Joinville, in the North of Santa Catarina, announced the closing of an Intensive Care Unit (ICU) reserved for patients infected by Covid-19 this Wednesday (10). The news moved servers (watch above).

With the deactivation of the ward, 18 vacancies were released to meet general demands the unit, the hospital said.

“We managed to demobilize this area, which was restricted because we followed the numbers and we had a reduction in the demand for care related to Covid-19 in the last 14 days”, says Health Secretary Jean Rodrigues da Silva.

To mark the closing of the Covid-19 wing and commemorate the announcement, a saxophonist was invited. Osvaldo Neto interpreted “How big are you” with the instrument, while the servers left the space with applause.

“Every healthcare professional, at the start of the pandemic, probably felt like they were being recruited into an army. The feeling was one of fear. Today we have the victory of saying that we have won yet another battle. We are still in combat, but the emotion of knowing we are on the right path is gratifying, said nurse Bianca Aparecida Oliveira do Prado Torres Corrêa.

The Hospital Municipal São José had made available three specific ICUs to care for confirmed or suspected patients of the disease. With the closing in the morning, the spaces were converted for use by people with other illnesses. THE unit remains with two ICUs caring for patients with Covid, totaling 26 beds.

Santa Catarina had 24 hours without registration of deaths by Covid-19, according to data released on Tuesday (9). The last time this had occurred was on May 13, 2020. The information was released by the State Department of Health on Tuesday (9).

In total, 19,736 people have died in Santa Catarina territory because of the disease since the beginning of the pandemic in Santa Catarina, in March 2020. The state had 1,221,916 people who tested positive for the coronavirus in the same period.

