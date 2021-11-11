Hospital Novo in Recife opens job openings in several areas; see which ones

With the arrival in Recife of Clínica Florence, which follows the transition hospital model, widely used in Europe, health professionals are interested in knowing about selection to work in the unit. Florence, specialized in treating people in rehabilitation and palliative care, informs that all selection processes are done through the careers page. “There, it is possible to have access to our available positions and register the curriculum”, he says.

Florence has the proposal to take care of the physical, emotional, spiritual and social needs of patients. The works are in final stages at Pátio Rui Barbosa, in the Gracias neighborhood, North Zone. The hospital will operate in a 600 square meter mansion, a relic of 18th century architecture.

Check the effective vacancies and the area of ​​expertise:

service agent

laundry agent

billing analyst

relationship analyst

Financial analyst

social worker

Handling assistant

maintenance assistant

Supply Assistant – Pharmacy

Caregiver

Hotel manager

maintenance foreman

Quality nurse

Uptake Nurse

Nurse

Pharmacist

service leader

Doctor on duty – day

Doctor on duty – night

Nutritionist

Psychologist

Receptionist

nursing technician

To register the curriculum, simply access the website (www.clinicaflorence.com.br) and click on the menu option ‘Work with us’.

Palliative care

The hospital also serves people in end-of-life palliative care, suffering from advanced cancer, dementia with end-stage markers, advanced heart failure, severe chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, and degenerative diseases. With 76 beds, it is Florence’s first unit outside Salvador, Bahia. Focused on offering a humanized environment, Florence attends patients (most from general hospitals) with indication of complex multidisciplinary care, with the aim of reducing the complexity of care and empowering families.

“Our aspiration for growth becomes a duty, an obligation to bring the Florence way to more people”, says physician Lucas Andrade, founder and CEO of Clínica Florence. “The arrival in Recife is a reason for great enthusiasm. It is a dream born in the first year, when we see the impact we can have on people’s lives in the most delicate moments.”

But what is the profile of people who can be assisted by teams at a transition hospital? Florence welcomes patients whose functionality was compromised to perform basic activities, such as eating or bathing. These are people who have had a stroke, femur fracture and multiple traumas, as well as those who have undergone prolonged intensive care (ICU) hospitalization or had the severe form of covid-19, among other conditions. “Medical monitoring is carried out 24 hours a day”, emphasizes Lucas.