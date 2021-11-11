Hospital Unimed Ribeirão Preto wins the seal of excellence in hospital hygiene

Hospital Unimed Ribeirão Preto has just received a new certification that qualifies excellence in hospital hygiene services. It is a seal that recognizes the quality of services provided by Sodexo, a company responsible for hygiene and cleaning and that has been providing services to the hospital unit since the beginning of its operations in 2016. The hospital is the only one in the interior of the State of São Paulo to receive the seal.

Distinction Certification is regulated by the IQG – Health Services Accreditation, the largest accreditation institution accredited by the ONA – National Accreditation Organization, responsible for the diagnosis and certification of more than 400 health entities in Brazil.

The superintendent of Hospital Unimed Ribeirão Preto, Elpidio José Mieldazis, credits the seal as recognition of the services the company provides to the hospital. “Our goal is the continuous search for the quality of our services. For us, it is essential that our partners are aligned with this process. We congratulate Sodexo for having participated in this process, voluntarily, and for having obtained surprising results”.

For Mário Picouto, director of Health Facilities Operations at Sodexo On-site Brasil, when talking about hospitals, the focus is always on patient safety. “This is our priority and the fact that we have achieved this seal positions Sodexo as a company of excellence in hospital sanitation services, with qualified processes”.

The certification, which is valid for two years, is a recognition of organizations that deliver excellent results in the provision of services with a focus on quality, safety, operational efficiency and economic-financial sustainability of their services. In addition to Hospital Unimed Ribeirão Preto, Hospital Unimed Litoral, in Santa Catarina, was also certified.

Reference in health for Ribeirão Preto and region, Unimed offers its customers the best quality of life option, with ethics and a humanized vision. Founded in 1971, Unimed Ribeirão Preto has more than 1,000 doctors and has its own services to serve its more than 156 thousand customers: Hospital Unimed, Unimed 24 Horas, Laboratory, Diagnostic Imaging Center, Pharmacy, Health Care Center (NAS), Espaço Viver Bem, Occupational Health Department (DSO) and Rehabilitation Center, in addition to a wide structure of accredited hospitals, emergency services, laboratories and ambulances, ensuring quality in medical, hospital and diagnostic assistance.

Inaugurated in 2016, Hospital Unimed Ribeirão Preto, focused on high complexity, brought 140 clinical and ICU beds to the city, with five operating rooms equipped with the highest technology for complex care. With a total focus on the patient, Hospital Unimed Ribeirão Preto has a structure of excellence and a multidisciplinary team guided by the most modern care protocols, striving for humanized care, with safety and efficiency.