how Atltico-MG arrives against Corinthians

Corinthians faces Atlético Mineiro this Wednesday, starting at 7pm, for the Brazilian Championship. The match, valid for the 31st round, takes place at Mineirão, in Belo Horizonte. O my helm, then, separated the main information about the opponent and how he arrives for the confrontation.

Embezzlement and hanging

The team commanded by Cuca has four absences for the duel. In short, everyone is defending their teams in the 2022 World Cup qualifiers. Junior Alonso, from Paraguay, is also serving suspension due to his third yellow card. Furthermore, Vargas plays for Chile, Savarino for Venezuela, and Alan Franco for Ecuador.

In addition, five players and the coach himself are hanging. If they receive a yellow card this Wednesday, Allan, Eduardo Sasha, Guga, Guilherme Arana and Hulk, will not enter the field in the next round, against Athletico-PR.

That said, a likely Atlético-MG has: Everson; Mariano, Nathan Silva, Réver and Guilherme Arana; Allan, Tchê Tchê, Zaracho and Nacho Fernández; Hulk and Diego Costa. The Jair defensive midfielder, which was recently spared due to physical wear and tear, is also an option in the starting lineup.

Situation in Brasileirão

Currently, the team from Minas Gerais is the leader of the competition, with 65 points conquered. The difference for Palmeiras, deputy leader, is exactly ten points. The club’s campaign in the Brasileirão is summed up in 20 wins, five draws and five defeats. In addition, there are 47 goals scored and 22 conceded – best defense in the league, so far.

Atlético-MG presented an instability in the last five games. In this period, there were three triumphs and two setbacks. They lost to Atlético Goianiense by 2-1, and to Flamengo by 1 to 0. On the other hand, they beat Cuiabá by 2-1, and Grêmio by the same scoreboard. In the last round played, they applied 1-0 in their contemporary, América-MG.

As home team, the Belo Horizonte team won 13 games, drew one and lost one. They also scored 31 goals and conceded just nine. His only defeat at Mineirão was against Fortaleza, in the first round of the championship.

