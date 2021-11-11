How to Get Free Phantom Predator Backpack on Free Fire Today (Nov. 11, 2021)

Events are added to Garena Free Fire periodically and are the primary means for players to obtain free rewards.

Players are eagerly awaiting the inclusion of other add-ons. Several have recently been added to the battle royale title to mark the release of the Purgatory Map for Clash Squad mode.



Players can get a variety of incentives through them after completing the required objectives. The Phantom Predator Backpack Skin is one of the items available.

How to get the Phantom Predator Backpack in Free Fire?

The name of the new event is “New Map Challenge”, which will run in-game between November 10th and 14th. As mentioned above, players need to complete specific tasks to get the items. They are: Booyah 1 time on new CS map: 1x Diamond Royale Voucher

Booyah 3 times on new CS map: 2x Diamond Royale Voucher

Booyah 5 times on the new CS map: Phantom Predator backpack. Therefore, users need to get five wins on the newly introduced map for Clash Squad mode to get the Phantom Predator Backpack Cover.

How to redeem rewards? First of all, open the Free Fire App and select Purgatory Map Clash Squad mode.

This is available from 18:00. M. At 22:00 M. Every day in India.

Booyah 5 times in these matches and then open the Calendar section on the right side of the home page.

Open the “CS New Map Launch” tab at the top and then the “New Map Challenge” on the left.

Rescue the Phantom Predator Backpack in Free Fire from this screen after completing the missions! Free Fire Weekly Schedule: All Content Wednesday, November 10, 2021 | Discount fair (with prizes like the Booyah Day 2021 sports car)

| Discount fair (with prizes like the Booyah Day 2021 sports car) Thursday, November 11, 2021 | Time Travel and Return of the Day Bonus

| Time Travel and Return of the Day Bonus Friday, November 12, 2021 | Magic Roulette (with prizes like the UMP Booyah Day! 2021 or the Fire Bones Sickle), new evolution of the UMP recharge and Booyah! x 30

| Magic Roulette (with prizes like the UMP Booyah Day! 2021 or the Fire Bones Sickle), new evolution of the UMP recharge and Booyah! x 30 Saturday, November 13, 2021 | Royale Diamond (where to get a crimson look) and Skyler: pre-access

| Royale Diamond (where to get a crimson look) and Skyler: pre-access Monday, November 15, 2021 | Magic Roulette: Captain Dragon

| Magic Roulette: Captain Dragon Tuesday, November 16, 2021 | Chest Reload x30 and special quests with rewards like Booyah Predator, Fire Skull Parachute, Booyah Champion Table, Booyah Predator Machete, and AWM Booyah Day.

if you want to follow everything that happens in the Free Fire universe (but everything, everything), we remember that we have a special section dedicated to the game and everything that happens in it. Here you can find the most popular tricks, tips, and title content (like codes in free reward), so check back often so you don't miss anything.



