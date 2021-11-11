Hugo Souza should take the title against Bahia – Flamengo

Diego Alves, with muscle wasting, is embezzled against Bahia, and Renato Gaúcho trains with Hugo Souza among the starters

Flamengo enters the field this Thursday (11), when they face Bahia, for the 31st round of the Brasileirão. The team from Rio needs to seek the positive result to continue in the fight for the Brazilian title and, for that, it must have changes in relation to the team that faced Chapecoense. The most significant of them in goal, with Hugo Souza in the vacancy of the experienced Diego Alves, as outlined by Renato Gaúcho in training this Wednesday (10). The information is from journalist Venê Casagrande.

The entry of Hugo Souza may reflect criticism of Gabriel Batista, who, in the absence of Diego Alves, has been chosen as the title holder, but has not responded to the challenge. The player was even a target of the Nation in the last confrontation against Chapecoense, when he was appointed as one of the athletes who do not respond well when, in fact, they are required.

In parallel to this, the name of Hugo Souza gained strength, especially on social networks, as well as questions about the absence of the archer. That’s because the young man, considered one of the main promises of Rubro-Negro in recent years, lost ground with former coach Rogério Ceni and “disappeared”.

To give you an example, the last time the player took to the field was on May 4th, when Flamengo won the LDU, 3-2, in Ecuador, in the group stage of the Libertadores. At the time, Diego Alves had to be replaced and, since then, the 45 shirt has not won any more chances.

other changes

In addition to the change under the goals, Renato Gaúcho can promote changes in midfield. That’s because Diego Ribas and Andreas Pereira reinforce the team. The shirt 10 returns from a thigh injury, while the Belgian-Brazilian returns from suspension.

decisive confrontation

Flamengo and Bahia face off this Thursday (11), at 7 pm (Brasilia time), at Maracanã, in a real decision. On the one hand, Fla needs to win to continue hunting the leader Atlético-MG, while the Bahia team wants the triumph to move away from the low part of the table. The team from Rio is in third place, with 54 points, and Bahia is in 15th, with 36.