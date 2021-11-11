Husband of British journalist imprisoned in Iran reaches 18th day on hunger strike in London

LONDON – The husband of British-Iranian journalist Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe on Wednesday entered his 18th day on a hunger strike. Richard Ratcliffe holds the protest outside the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in London to pressure the local government to intercede for the release of his wife.

Ratcliffe claims that Nazanin is unfairly imprisoned. In 2016, she was sentenced to five years in prison in Iran, accused of conspiring against the Iranian regime. Since then, he has spent four years in Evin prison in Tehran and another year under house arrest.

Richard Ratcliffe on hunger strike for his wife’s freedom Photo: TOLGA AKMEN / AFP

– I’m definitely looking weaker and feeling worse. I don’t feel hungry, but I feel colder. It’s a short-term tactic. You cant be long or you vaill end up in a coma,” Ratcliffe told The Guardian.

The hunger strike started before COP-26. Ratcliffe’s aim was to force British Prime Minister Boris Johnson to meet with Iranian delegates at the event to demand the freedom of British prisoners in Iran.

The Foreign Ministry told the BBC that “it is doing everything it can to help Nazanin return home.”

Nazanin was a project manager for the Thomson Reuters Foundation when she was arrested at an airport in Tehran in April 2016. Her family and the foundation deny allegations of spreading propaganda against the Iranian government. Nazanin also worked for the BBC.