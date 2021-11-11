‘I have almost 20 titles, but it will be the most special’

Atlético-MG beat Corinthians 3-0 at Mineirão and, after the match, forward Hulk has already projected the title of Brasileirão

O Atlético-MG is getting closer and closer to the title of the brazilian. This Wednesday (10), the team received the Corinthians in Mineirão for the 31st round and, in a big game, won 3 to 0. After the match, striker Hulk has already started a projection of the title.

In an interview with Sportv, the striker preached that the crowd is singing right, as the team has not yet been crowned champion, but has already ‘melted down’ by the possibility of conquest, for him and for the club, stating that it will be the most special of his career.

“I think it’s the right scream. Let’s be. It means that we have not yet conquered it. It was humility that made us get here today. It will be like that until the end. Let’s stay focused and see this through to the end. I always talk,” he said.

“I’ve been dreaming too much. It’s been almost 17 years as a professional. Almost 20 titles. But winning the Brazilian will be the most special. for me and for the club. It’s been five decades without winning. It’s so satisfying. It gives you goosebumps when the goal is scored”, he added.

Hulk scored the goal that closed the score at Mineirão. In stoppage time, the shirt 7 invaded the area, collected the ball to the left foot and shot in Cássio’s corner to close the score.