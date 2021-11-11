“I saw the fall”, says the owner of the land where Marília’s plane crashed







Aníbal Martins Julião Júnior owns the land where the accident happened Photo: Disclosure

Entrepreneur Aníbal Martins Julião Júnior, owner of the land where the Marília Mendonça’s plane crashed – killing the singer and 4 other occupants, he said in an interview with the newspaper The globe having seen the fall of the twin-engine on Friday, 5, in the city of Caratinga, Minas Gerais. “It was tragic and very fast”, he recalls.

Aníbal’s employees, who worked close to the power towers, witnessed the moment when the plane hit a cable; this collision is one of the hypotheses that can explain how the accident occurred. “My employees screamed when they saw the plane hit the cable and I turned around in time to see the fall”, says the businessman.

Aníbal was one of the first people to access the scene of the tragedy and call for rescue. He recounts what he saw when he first arrived: “There was a strong smell of kerosene in the air. We could see the two pilots through the window, as the passengers had their window shades down.” The owner of the land only found out that the aircraft was taking the singer hours later through social networks.





Cenipa investigators collect items from inside the plane Photo: Washington Alves / Reuters

Also according to the businessman, the tragedy could have been even greater. “One of the engines fell just 30 meters away from the house of the owner of a neighboring farm hotel”, he details. He also highlights the possibility of the twin-engine having exploded – which may not have happened because the plane had fallen in a region of waterfalls. Water may have cooled the fuselage and dissipated the fuel. “I believe that was what prevented a greater tragedy. At first, I didn’t allow anyone near the wreckage, because of the risk of an explosion or fire, which, thank God, didn’t occur.”