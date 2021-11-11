Ibovespa closes with moderate gains after reaching 107 thousand points; dollar reverses sign in the last hour and rises

Photo: reproduction

SAO PAULO – The Ibovespa rowed against the tide of the international market for most of the day, but ended up being dragged away from 107,000 points in the last hours of trading. This Wednesday (10), the main index of the Brazilian Stock Exchange positively reflected the approval of the PEC of precatório in the second round in the Chamber, with few changes in the base text. For investors, this was also a sign that government articulation has improved.

“The approval of the PEC has certainly improved investors’ appetite for risk. People began to see that some sectors were heavily discounted on the stock exchange, such as retail and banks. With this increase in Selic, it makes sense to have banks in the portfolio, for example”, explained Rafael Rossoni, Partner at HCI Invest.

But the challenges for the approval of the text must remain in the Senate. The leader in the government at the house, senator Fernando Bezerra Coelho (MDB-PE), should be the rapporteur of the matter. “When you complete the procedure in Congress, you take the pressure off a new bomb to appear and manage to better price scenarios. But the market is afraid of increased expenses”, says Flávio Aragão, partner at 051 Capital.

Not even the National Consumer Price Index (IPCA) in October, which came above economists’ projections, prevented the Ibovespa from seeking the highest 108,000 points for the day.

Released this morning, the Consumer Price Index (IPCA) for the month of October had a positive variation of 1.25% compared to September. With that, the indicator accumulates highs of 8.24% in the year and 10.67% in the last 12 months. The data came in higher than expected and should further stir the market, wary of fiscal concerns.

“The IPCA was already priced by the market,” says Aragão.

From an early age, stock exchanges in New York retreated, also pressured by the highest rate of consumer inflation in 30 years. But the indices fell stronger later in the afternoon, coinciding with news that creditors of the Chinese real estate giant Evergrande had not been paid by the deadline and were preparing to file for the company’s bankruptcy.

Closing numbers

The Ibovespa closed up 0.41% to 105,967 points. The index futures maturing in December 2021 rose 0.53% to 106,595 points.

After the index cut losses, the entire market reversed. The commercial dollar, which dropped by more than 1%, ended the day with a slight increase of 0.10% to R$ 5,500 in purchases and sales. The dollar futures for December 2021 advanced 0.3% to BRL 5.515.

In the futures interest market, contracts spent the day at a low, but rose again in recent negotiations: the DI for January 2023 advanced four basis points, at 12.20%; DI for January 2025 also rose four basis points at 11.90%; and the DI for January 2027 was practically stable at 11.73%.

At 1:22 pm (Brasilia time), the Ibovespa traded up 1.48% to 107,101 points. Ibovespa futures maturing in December 2021 advanced 1.62% to 107,775 points.

The commercial dollar reduces losses and retreats 0.19% to R$ 5.484 on purchase and 5.485 on sale. The dollar futures for December 2021 drops 0.07% to BRL 5.494.

In the futures interest market, contracts had a drop, mainly the longer ones: the DI for January 2023 dropped eight basis points, to 12.08%; DI for January 2025 retreats 23 basis points to 11.63%; and the DI for January 2027 drops by 31 basis points, to 11.42%.

“The interest curve had already been pricing the Selic much higher than the Focus Report had been projecting, so there was not much to stress this curve for”, explains Flávio Aragão, since DI interest rates reacted moderately to higher-than-expected inflation in October.

In the United States, the CPI, the consumer inflation index for the month of October, came in worse than expected, with an increase of 0.9% compared to September. Economists consulted by Reuters projected growth of 0.6%. On an annual basis, prices rose 5.9%, compared to an estimated increase of 5.8%.

Core prices advanced 0.6% on a monthly basis, above expectations. In the annual comparison, the increase in the core was 4.6%, also above projections. Inflation has been closely monitored by investors as it should indicate the next steps of the American Central Bank (Federal Reserve) in relation to stimulus measures and interest rates.

In New York, the Dow Jones index closed down 0.66%, to 36,079 points; the S&P was down 0.82% to 4,646 points; the Nasdaq retreated 1.66% to 15,622 points

