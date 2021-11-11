IFPE extended application period for the 2022 Selection Process

The Federal Institute of Education, Science and Technology of Pernambuco (IFPE) has extended the registration period for the 2022 Selection Process. In this way, those interested may apply until November 14th. Registration is free.

The IFPE opened registration on October 19th. According to the notice, the deadline would end on November 7th.

Interested parties must register online, through the IFPE Ticket website.

IFPE will release the preliminary list of entries on November 24th. Students whose applications are rejected may rectify data and attach new documentation, when necessary, on the 25th and 26th following days.

About the 2022 Selection Process

The Institute will not apply evidence in this selection process due to the covid-19 pandemic. According to the notice, the selection will be made based on the analysis of school performance in Elementary or High School or through the general grade of the National High School Exam (Enem).

Also according to the notice, in all, the IFPE is offering 4,631 places distributed in its 16 campus for entry in 2022: 958 vacancies are for higher education courses; 2,355 vacancies for technical courses in the Subsequent mode – for those who have already attended high school; 1,283 vacancies for technical courses in the Integrated modality; and 35 vacancies in the Proeja – Professional Qualification mode.

Of the total, 60% of the vacancies are reserved for the selection of students who attended all elementary or high school in public schools, with a percentage for blacks, browns, indigenous people and people with disabilities (PwD), according to the Law of Quotas.

The preliminary result is scheduled for the 7th of December, while the final result will be published on the 17th of the same month, after the analysis of the resources.

