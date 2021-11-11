Immigration on the Polish-Belarus border opens new crisis between Putin and the West – International

The German Chancellor, Angela Merkel, asked this Wednesday, the 10th, to the Russian president, Vladimir Putin, which intervenes in the crisis on the border between Belarus and Poland, in an appeal to Minsk’s main foreign sponsor. The border crisis has led to a new clash between the West and the Russian leader.

The European Union (EU) has also asked Putin to intervene in the crisis. the regime of Alexander Lukashenko, weakened by sanctions, relies heavily on Russian financial, political and military support. But Putin, who has been fighting for months to get Germany to start a new pipeline, has simply called for dialogue and has sent two bombers to patrol Belarus’ airspace in a rare move that shows his support for the Lukashenko regime.

During Wednesday’s phone call, Merkel told Putin that “the Belarusian regime’s use of migrants was inhumane and unacceptable and asked Putin to influence the Minsk regime,” said Chancellor’s spokesman Steffen Seibert. The conversation came hours after Poland’s prime minister accused Putin of “planning the crisis on Belarus’ border” with the EU.

Rising rhetoric, including allegations by Belarusian leader Lukashenko, that Russia could enter a potential border conflict, has made clear the role regional alliances are playing in the stalemate and humanitarian crisis that followed.

Russia denied any involvement and blamed the Europe. In an official statement, the Kremlin stated that Putin “proposed to establish a discussion on the current problems in direct contacts between representatives of EU member states with Minsk”.

The Russian government did not mention Merkel’s request for Putin to intervene, nor did it promise any Russian action to end the crisis.

Poland and Lithuania declared a state of emergency on their borders with Belarus, where Lukashenko was accused of transporting asylum seekers from the Middle East to the EU’s borders in revenge for the bloc’s criticism of its crackdown on the opposition.

The arrival of more than 1,000 people a day, many of them from Iraqi Kurdistan, on the Polish border since Monday has brought the crisis to a head. Polish border guards said on Wednesday that two groups of several dozen people illegally crossed the borders overnight. They were arrested and expelled, they said. Lithuanian border guards said they stopped 281 attempts to cross the border illegally on Tuesday.

In an extraordinary session of parliament on Tuesday night, Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki blamed Moscow and Putin for the crisis, calling the Russian leader a “facilitator” of Lukashenko’s maneuvers.

“This attack Lukashenko is conducting has its brains in Moscow. The brain is President Putin,” Morawiecki said in Poland’s lower house of parliament, which is dominated by the right-wing Law and Justice party.

Morawiecki said Putin is determined to “rebuild the Russian empire” and called the border crisis “a new kind of war, in which people are used as living shields.”

The comments are the most direct accusations against Russia in a crisis in which the Kremlin did not play an open role.

Belarus’ travel agencies have issued visas and brought hundreds of people from Iraq, Syria and other countries to Minsk, from where they travel west to try to cross the border and then travel from Poland to Germany. Many of the airlines that transport them are Belarusian or are located in the Middle East.

Moscow has been an increasingly important ally for Belarus, supporting Lukashenko after his brutal crackdown on the country’s protests and opponents amid European and US sanctions that have left Minsk isolated.

The countries of European Union (EU) threatened new sanctions and accused Lukashenko of using “gangster tactics” and “human trafficking”.

On Tuesday, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said Western countries, including EU member states and NATO, were the “root” of the crisis.

“EU and nato they were pushing for a better life and Western-style democracy as interpreted by the West,” he said, referring to the US-led interventions and supposed Western support for the Arab Spring. “This is the result”.

Lukashenko and Putin spoke on the phone to discuss the border crisis. On Wednesday, the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO), a military alliance of former Soviet states, said it was following the crisis “closely and with concern.”

“The migrant crisis could escalate into a major disaster for thousands of civilians, including many women and children,” the CSTO secretariat said in a statement. Dominated by Moscow, the group is seen as the Kremlin’s answer to NATO.

A NATO spokesman said on Tuesday that the military alliance “is ready” to provide assistance to end the crisis.

Poland sent around 11,000 soldiers to the border area, created a three-kilometer-long militarized zone, built a barbed wire fence, and approved the construction of a border wall. It is also imposing a state of emergency in the region, blocking media access.

Lukashenko threatened the West after the conversation with Putin. “To wage war with these unfortunate people on the Polish-Belarus border and advance columns of tanks – it is clear that this is either military training or blackmail,” Lukashenko said. “Let’s face it calmly.”

In a thinly veiled threat, he added that Russia could be forced to intervene. “We are not intimidated. Because we know that if, God forbid, we make a mistake, if we stumble, it will immediately draw Russia into this maelstrom, and she is the greatest nuclear power,” he said.

THE Reuters reported on Wednesday that the EU was close to imposing further sanctions on Belarus, targeting 30 individuals and entities, including the foreign minister and Belarusian airline Belavia, with likely approval as early as next week.

A spokesman for the German Foreign Ministry said EU foreign ministers planned to tighten sanctions at a meeting on Monday, including against countries that help bring people to Belarus.

Asked whether Germany would unilaterally accept migrants, Merkel’s spokesman said the issue was “irrelevant”. A spokesman for the German Interior Ministry said that if Belarus did not provide humanitarian aid, the European Union would need to do so, not just a member state. / AP, AFP and REUTERS