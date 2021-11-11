In advance, Sport’s goalkeeper is taken by surprise, tries to come back, fails and América-MG scores from afar; video | brazilian series a

Goalkeeper Mailson, from Sport, had a night to forget in the defeat to América-MG, on Wednesday night, at Arena de Pernambuco, by Brasileirão. Quite early in Leão’s free kick, he was taken by surprise on the counterattack, tried to come back, failed and conceded a long-distance goal from Ademir, Coelho’s second in the match.

The failure occurred six minutes into the second half. Before, Hernanes takes a free kick in the América-MG area, which Matheus Cavichioli defends. The opposing goalkeeper, then, makes a direct call to Ademir, who receives it between two markers and shoots from a distance, taking advantage of Mailson in advance.

– When the ball was thrown and he noticed the two Sport players, he should have made the click that he didn’t need to be there to solve it. He didn’t connect at this time, but evidently he hears a failure from the two, who let the launch be made… Mailson’s failure, for me, I would call precipitation – commented Cabral Neto.

In the sequence, Sport even managed to tie with goals from Mikael and Zé Welison – even with a player less since the first half, after Gustavo’s expulsion. However, Juninho Valoura made the third of the visitors and guaranteed the Minas Gerais triumph in another defensible move. After another failure, Mailson received a mixture of boos and applause whenever he touched the ball.

With the defeat, Rubro-negro remains in the 18th position of Serie A, with 30 points. The distance is six points for Bahia, the first team outside the relegation zone, but Tricolor de Aço has two games less than the Pernambuco team.